German Foreign Ministry: China attacked a German plane off the coast of Yemen
China attacked a German plane off the coast of Yemen using a laser, endangering the crew and disrupting the mission. This was reported... stated / announced / said German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The aircraft was patrolling the Red Sea as part of the EU's Aspides mission to protect civilian vessels from Houthi attacks.
"Chinese military personnel used a laser on a German aircraft in the EU's Aspides operation. Endangering German personnel and disrupting the operation is absolutely unacceptable," the German Foreign Ministry said.
Following the incident, German diplomats summoned the Chinese ambassador for explanations.
According to information According to Spiegel, the incident occurred as the aircraft approached a Chinese frigate. Whether the aircraft sustained damage is currently unknown.
The attacked aircraft is a German reconnaissance aircraft chartered for the Aspides mission. It is piloted by civilian pilots and can carry four Bundeswehr soldiers. According to current information, the aircraft is based in Djibouti.
- July 6th and 7th, Houthi for the first time since April Two bulk carriers were attacked in the Red Sea. In the first case, the crew was rescued; in the second, two people died and two others were injured in the attack.