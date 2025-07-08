Houthis attacked Greek ships in the Red Sea twice in a day – there are dead and wounded

The Eternity C vessel was attacked using sea drones and boats near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah

Photo: Ekathimerini

In the Red Sea, Houthis attacked a Greek vessel for the second time in 24 hours – this time the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C. Two people were killed and two more injured in the attack, reports the Greek media outlet Ekathimerini.

The vessel was located 50 nautical miles (92.6 kilometers) west of Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, which is controlled by the Houthi group. Before the attack, it was en route to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Eternity C was attacked using sea drones and boats near the port of Hodeidah, a representative of the owner company Cosmoship management told Reuters.

The Houthi attack damaged the ship's bridge, and the telecommunications equipment was also damaged, making communication with the crew difficult.

The incident was also reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO): "The vessel was fired upon with rocket-propelled anti-tank grenades from a small vessel. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit [this area] with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Earlier, the Houthis claimed that another cargo ship, the Magic Seas, sank in the Red Sea after they attacked it on July 6 with small arms, missiles, and explosive-laden remotely controlled boats. This is the first known attack by the group on a ship in the open sea in 2025.

The operator of the vessel, which was flying the Liberian flag, the Greek company Stem Shipping, told Reuters that it did not have independent data to confirm whether the vessel had actually sunk. The media was also unable to verify this information.

The Houthis stated that they allowed 19 crew members of the Magic Seas to disembark. The owner company noted that all of them were rescued by a passing merchant vessel and are expected to arrive in Djibouti on Monday.

Stem Shipping stated that after the attack, the vessel was taking on water and was in danger of sinking. The Magic Seas was carrying iron and fertilizers from China to Turkey.