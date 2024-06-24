German government rejects idea of deporting unemployed Ukrainian refugees

A Foreign Ministry representative noted that there is no safe place in Ukraine. Previously, an opposition politician claimed such a place exists

The German Federal Government has rejected the idea of deporting Ukrainian refugees who do not wish to work, according to a representative of the German Foreign Ministry, as reported by NTV.

The official noted that it is evident daily how Russia attacks targets across Ukraine, including attempts to destroy infrastructure in the western part of the country.

"Therefore, I do not know where there is supposed to be a safe place in Ukraine," he said.

Previously, the idea of deporting Ukrainians was proposed by Alexander Dobrindt, one of the leaders of the Bavarian conservative party CSU, which is currently in opposition in the German Bundestag.

Dobrindt stated that there are "safe zones" in western Ukraine.

