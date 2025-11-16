The Prime Minister of the German state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, believes that Germany should resume energy supplies from Russia after the end of the full-scale war in Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the Funke media group.

According to him, Germany's energy policy is leading to deindustrialization, and the country should consider sanctions against Russia from its own economic point of view.

Krechmer said that the German government is supplying Ukraine with weapons to fight Russia and supports the country's recovery. But at the same time, the country has given up its "competitive advantage" – energy at affordable prices.

"We must resume energy supplies from Russia after the ceasefire. Economic relations also strengthen our security. Russia should again become our trading partner in the long term, preventing us from becoming dependent on it again," the politician said .

Asked whether he feels threatened by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Krechmer said that Russia attacked another country, but Germany must be ready to defend itself. And this, he said, is possible only if the country "is strong economically.".