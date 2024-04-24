Germany to support Ukraine but will not provide Taurus missiles – Scholz

German Chancellor says the country has provided over €28 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA)

Germany will not supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, but it will support Ukraine "in every possible way," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Scholz said that his decision had not changed when asked by a journalist about the possibility of supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He said that Germany and Britain "stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine" and provide the most aid of any European country.

"We will support Ukraine in every possible way so that it can resist Russian aggression. Germany and the United Kingdom are the countries in Europe that provide the most aid. And we will continue to do so. We will continue to work closely together, especially in training Ukrainian soldiers, and we will strengthen the base of the Ukrainian defense industry," the German Chancellor said.

The official stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Germany has allocated more than €28 billion in aid to Ukraine.

