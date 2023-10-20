Germany reveals shipment of additional weapons systems and equipment to Ukraine

Berlin announced new military aid to Ukraine, which includes three Gepard anti-aircraft guns, reconnaissance drones, equipment, and smoke and illuminating ammunition, reports the website of the German government.

List of newly provided military aid:

→ three Gepard anti-aircraft guns;

→ 20 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

→ 20 VECTOR reconnaissance drones;

→ 13 border protection vehicles;

→ three HX81 truck tractors and three semi-trailers for them;

→ one BEAVER bridge-laying tank;

→ 3,872 rounds of 155 mm smoke/illuminating ammunition.

With regard to all weapons, except for the Gepard and rounds, the German government notes that some of the supplies require modernization or production is ongoing, and training activities are also underway.

On October 10, the German Ministry of Defense reported that the state is preparing the second winter military aid package for Ukraine, which will include Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.

On October 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot system for the winter months.

Earlier, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger stated that the German government will not supply long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv.

