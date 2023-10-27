Germany announces fresh aid package for Ukraine including air defense and ammunition

Germany handed Ukraine another package of military aid with air defense equipment, armored personnel carriers and ammunition, reported the website of the German government.

The new tranche of aid from the Germans included:

— four armored personnel carriers;

— the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system — it is not specified whether it is a battery or a single launcher;

— missiles for the IRIS-T SLS system;

— TRML-4D air surveillance radar;

— ammunition for MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems (an analogue of HIMARS, but tracked);

— eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones;

— four GO12 ground surveillance radars;

— five unmanned surface vessels;

— six border protection vehicles;

— 10,000 safety glasses;

— four 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and four semi-trailers;

— 5,000 155 mm artillery rounds.

Recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country is preparing a "winter" aid package for Ukraine, which will include Patriot, Iris-T6 air defense systems, Gepards, and more.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced "good news" from Germany.

On October 20, Germany announced new military aid to Ukraine: the package included three Gepard anti-aircraft guns, reconnaissance drones, equipment, and smoke and illuminating ammunition.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukroboronprom and the German arms concern Rheinmetall have created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment. The company has already been registered.

