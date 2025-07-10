Russia launches 18 missiles and about 400 drones. Zelensky promises a "tough" response

At a meeting within the coalition of the willing, Zelenskyy will talk to partners about additional funding for the production of interceptors and air defense supplies

Consequences of shelling in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 10, Russia launched another massive combined attack on Ukraine, launching 18 missiles and about 400 drones. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promising a response to the attack.

Almost half of the drones launched by Russia are "shahids".

The main targets of the attack were Kyiv and the region, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions were also attacked.

"This is an obvious increase in terror by Russia: hundreds of "shaheds" every night, constant strikes, massive attacks against Ukrainian cities. This means that we need to accelerate. We need to be faster with sanctions and put pressure on Russia so that they feel the consequences of their terror," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that partners need to be faster with investments in weapons production and technology development.

"Today I will talk with partners, in particular within the coalition of the willing, about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones and the supply of air defense systems for Ukraine. The tasks are absolutely clear. We must respond to such Russian attacks with a tough response. This is exactly how we will respond," he assured .