Germany confirms providing Patriot missiles to Ukraine without disclosing quantity

Germany has provided Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, marking the first shipment of munitions for the missile defense systems. Previously, Berlin had only confirmed sending Patriot launchers without saying whether associated interceptor rounds were included.

Updated details on military aid delivered appeared on the German government's website on August 24. It now lists Patriot missiles alongside other weaponry already transferred to support Ukraine's defense against Russian aerial attacks.

In the list of military aid transferred to Ukraine, the line "Patriot missiles" appeared, but the number was not specified.

Germany also handed over 10 more drone detection systems (previously 93 were provided), 40 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones (previously Ukraine received 20), 16 Zetros trucks (previously 140), 510,000 cartridges for firearms (previously 2 million).

On June 16, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Berlin would transfer 64 Patriot guided missiles to Ukraine.

On August 17, it was reported that Ukraine received short-range anti-aircraft missiles and GO12 radars from Germany.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reported that Berlin and its allies are currently discussing Ukraine's request for demining equipment.

