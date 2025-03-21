Germany approves additional €3B in new military aid for Ukraine in 2025

Illustrative photo from the Bundestag website

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has approved an additional €3 billion ($3.24 billion) in military aid for Ukraine in 2025, Barron's reported.

These funds will be used to purchase ammunition, drones, armored vehicles, and air defense systems.

The new €3 billion is in addition to the €4 billion ($4.32 billion) in military aid for Ukraine already included in Germany's 2025 budget. Berlin also plans to allocate another €8.3 billion ($8.96 billion) to Kyiv between 2026 and 2029.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit stated that the latest aid package will include German-made IRIS-T air defense systems, which are still in production and will be delivered over the next two years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the new aid and thanked the German people and politicians in a post on X.

"This means contracts with the German defense industry will now be signed for future—a significant step toward building long-term security guarantees. It is also a recognition that Ukraine's army will become even stronger after the war ends, and Germany is committed to contributing to that," he wrote.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany has become the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, providing around €28 billion ($30.24 billion) in support, second only to the United States.