Intelligence has not confirmed the statement by German MP from the Christian Democratic Union Roderich Kiesewetter about the alleged deployment of about 360,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus. This is stated in the response of the Main Intelligence Directorate to an information request LIGA.net.

His statement german MP made on December 16, 2205. He also said that Russia allegedly trains "hundreds of thousands of soldiers" through its military economy who are not involved in the war against Ukraine.

According to the GUR, as of December 23, 2025, the information about the alleged 360,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus has not been confirmed. However, the Kremlin keeps a "limited contingent" of approximately 2000-2500 soldiers there. It performs tasks on an ongoing basis as part of a single group of troops of the union state of Russia and Belarus.

"There are no signs of the formation of offensive or strike groups of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Republic of Belarus that could pose a direct threat to Ukraine or NATO member states," the military intelligence noted.

The German MP also called the years 2026 and 2027 "critical," but Europe can survive them if it strengthens its defense capabilities and exercises caution. The DIU noted that, according to available data, by 2027, the Russian army should have reached a certain level of readiness for possible hostilities on the European continent.