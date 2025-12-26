Zelenskyy: Russia deploys equipment for targeting "Shahed" on high-rise buildings in Belarus

Zelensky calls it very risky for Belarus to help Russia with drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA / Ida Marie Odgaard)

Russians are trying to bypass Ukrainian defensive positions of interceptors through the territory of Belarus by placing equipment for guiding shaheeds on residential buildings. This was reported by the Ukrainian intelligence service reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In fact, there are antennas and other equipment on the roofs of ordinary five-story buildings that help to target objects in our western regions," Zelensky said.

The President called it "absolute disregard" for human lives. He spoke about further informing partners and preparing joint responses.

Zelensky noted that such actions are risky for Belarus.

"We see the steps with Oreshnik, now with the help of the Shaheda. It's a pity that Belarus is surrendering its sovereignty in favor of Russia's aggressive ambitions," the president added.