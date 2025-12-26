Zelensky says Russians are trying to bypass Shahed interceptors thanks to Belarus

There is a problem that Russians can see Ukrainian interceptor lines, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russians are trying to bypass Ukraine's drone interceptors, in part thanks to Belarus. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking to journalists in the OP's chat room.

He said that on December 26, a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff was held to discuss Russian strikes on the railway infrastructure of the city of Kovel in Volyn region.

The President clarified that the meeting was dedicated to "drones, lines and defense, our responses, etc."

"We also talked about Kovel. There is a problem that they see our lines. The interceptor lines, which we are doing a good job with. And they want to bypass them. They bypass them, by the way, thanks to Belarus. And the Belarusian land. And technically, thanks to Belarus as well. This is a serious issue," Zelensky said.

In September, Zelenskyy said that to counter 800 Russian "shaheds" 1600 interceptors are required.

On the night of December 26, Russia struck massive blow on Ukraine's logistics. The strikes targeted Odesa ports, a terminal in Mykolaiv region, and the Kovel railway station.