Zelensky: Ukraine and the US start joint production of interceptor drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, together with the United States, has started production of interceptor drones capable of destroying Russian attack drones. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg .

"This is an American-Ukrainian production, a joint venture. I hope there will be more drones like this in the future," said the president .

According to Zelenskyy, joint production has already begun, and Ukraine intends to significantly increase the production of interceptor drones.

On November 3 , the head of state said that by the end of this month the country could produce 600-800 such vehicles per day, although these plans could be complicated by Russian shelling. The President emphasized that this is a "complicated story.".

According to Zelenskyy, , Ukrainian companies are already creating their own models of interceptor drones that can effectively counter Iranian "Shaheds" with jet engines. Engineers have also developed cheaper versions of such devices that have successfully shot down hundreds of Russian drones.