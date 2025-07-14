Germany confirms Europe's plans to buy more than three Patriot systems for Ukraine

German government spokesperson says it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine's defense

Patriot (Photo: Robert Ghement/EPA)

Negotiations are currently underway to purchase more than three Patriot air defense missile systems for Ukraine. This was reported by a spokesman for the German government, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

He confirmed that European partners will contribute to the purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine, while NATO will not be directly involved.

The article says that last week there were reports that Germany would pay for two systems and Norway for another.

But now the spokesperson confirmed that "from the point of view of the European Union, negotiations are about more than three Patriot systems for Ukraine".

"Discussions are underway about the modalities of implementation, i.e. how many systems there will be, who will take them on and how they will be financed," the spokesman said, referring to the visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Washington.

The spokesman also added that Germany is observing "a greater concentration of Russian troops," adding that "we must strengthen Ukraine's defense" in response.