Germany will produce Patriot missiles that could potentially be given to Ukraine
Germany has opened its own production line of missiles for the US Patriot system, and will potentially be able to provide them to Ukraine. This was stated by Major General Christian Freuding, Coordinator of the Headquarters for Assistance to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, reports Suspilne.
When asked about Berlin's ability to produce missiles for Patriot and then transfer them to Kyiv, the military said that Germany has already launched its own production line for such weapons, independent of the United States.
The first deliveries of these German-made missiles are expected in 2026-2027, Freuding said.
Asked whether Germany could provide these missiles to Ukraine without US approval, the Major General emphasized that this is an "independent production line" that will continue to be European.
The military also announced that new military assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be announced in the next 10 days.
- on July 10, German Chancellor Merz confirmed that his country is ready to buy Patriot systems from the US and provide them to Ukraine.
- President Zelenskyy said that the country plans to buy new arms packages from partners in Europe and the US – and the lists have already been handed over. Among other things, it is about additional Patriot systems and missiles for them.
- Ukraine needs additional Patriot systems and missiles for them, as they are one of the few Western weapons, capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.
