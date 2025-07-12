Germany will produce Patriot missiles that could potentially be given to Ukraine

German Major General says the first missiles produced in the country are expected in 2026-2027

Patriot of the German Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Germany has opened its own production line of missiles for the US Patriot system, and will potentially be able to provide them to Ukraine. This was stated by Major General Christian Freuding, Coordinator of the Headquarters for Assistance to Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, reports Suspilne.

When asked about Berlin's ability to produce missiles for Patriot and then transfer them to Kyiv, the military said that Germany has already launched its own production line for such weapons, independent of the United States.

The first deliveries of these German-made missiles are expected in 2026-2027, Freuding said.

Asked whether Germany could provide these missiles to Ukraine without US approval, the Major General emphasized that this is an "independent production line" that will continue to be European.

The military also announced that new military assistance to Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be announced in the next 10 days.