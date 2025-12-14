Germany sends soldiers to Poland to strengthen the border with Russia and Belarus

German troops will be used for engineering tasks in Poland

German Army (Photo: bundeswehr)

Germany plans to engage Bundeswehr soldiers to ensure the security of Poland's eastern border with Belarus and Russia. This was reported by the German Ministry of Defense, transmits Deutsche Welle.

According to the ministry, several dozen German soldiers will join Poland's Operation Eastern Shield in April 2026. Initially, the mission is expected to last until the end of 2027.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that German soldiers will perform exclusively engineering tasks in the north and east of Poland. The duties include building fortified positions, digging trenches, installing barbed wire, and erecting anti-tank barriers. No additional tasks are planned for now.

The ministry emphasized that the deployment of the German military does not require parliamentary approval, as under German law such a mission is not considered an armed foreign operation and does not involve direct military conflict.

Operation Eastern Shield has been in place since May 2024 in Poland's border areas with Russia's ally Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad region. Its purpose is to strengthen defense against a possible attack on Poland as a NATO member.