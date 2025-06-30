The German Foreign Minister stated that Putin will not succeed in turning Germany away from helping Ukraine

Johann Wädle (Instagram politics)

Germany plans to increase its military support to Ukraine, as this will counter the plans of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to seize all of Ukraine and intimidate European countries. This was stated by the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Vadefull, reports a LIGA.net correspondent.

"When Putin talks about peace today, it's a mockery and a joke. His pretended willingness to negotiate is nothing more than a signboard. He wants to conquer all of Ukraine and at the same time sow fear throughout Europe," said Vadefull.

He stressed that in recent weeks, Putin has further intensified attacks on Ukraine, which reflects his true intentions.

"Russia's brutality shows what it's really about. It's about attacking you as a free democracy, attacking your morals, resilience, and determination to resist," the German diplomat said.

In his opinion, the Russian dictator is counting on the attention of Ukraine's European partners to weaken and for them to switch to new crises.

"I will say absolutely clearly regarding Germany: Putin will not succeed in turning us away. We stand firmly on the side of Ukraine and will support it for as long as necessary. You need, first and foremost, to be able to defend yourselves, and therefore we will continue to increase our military support," said the foreign minister.