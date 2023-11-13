Ex-PM Cameron takes command of foreign front as Cleverly takes reins of homeland security

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed Suella Braverman from the post of Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, appointing James Cleverly, who previously served as the foreign secretary, in her place, reported Sky News and The Sun.

According to the journalists, the reason for Braverman's dismissal was the minister's article in the newspaper, in which she criticized the actions of the London police during the pro-Palestinian rally last week.

"Suella Braverman pushed the limits of collective responsibility and was blamed by her own colleagues for inflaming protests over the weekend," Sky News reported.

In an op-ed for The Times, Braverman accused the police of "playing favorites" in their handling of controversial protests, showing a softer attitude toward left-wing protesters than right-wing ones.

Later, the British newspaper The Sun announced that Cleverly had become the new UK Home Secretary. He served as the head of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office since 2022.

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, James Cameron, was appointed to the position of foreign secretary.

After the dismissal of Ben Wallace, who served as the British defense secretary, local media, including The Times, suggested that Cleverly could take his place.

