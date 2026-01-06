"Greenland belongs to its people". Europeans issue statement after Trump's claims

The partners stated that only Denmark and Greenland should address issues concerning them

Donald Trump (Photo: NICOLE COMBEAU/EPA)

European partners issue joint statement in support of Denmark amid US president Donald Trump's claims to Greenland, a self-governing island within the kingdom. Among others, the document was published by German government.

In particular, the partners noted that security in the Arctic must be ensured collectively, together with NATO allies, including the United States.

The document also noted that this should be done by adhering to the principles of the UN Charter, in particular, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

"These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them. The United States is an essential partner in this endeavour, as a NATO ally and through the defense agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951," the text reads.

The partners emphasized that "Greenland belongs to its people" and that only the self-governing island and Denmark should resolve issues that concern them.

The document was signed by the heads of state and government of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Denmark itself.

The day before, the kingdom's prime minister Mette Frederiksen said that Trump should be taken seriously when he repeatedly talks about his desire to get Greenland. According to the official, the US military attack, in particular, will mean the end of NATO.