HUR and ZSU strike Russian airfields: Su-25 destroyed, Tu-95MS damaged – source

The HUR and ZSU targeted three military airfields within Russian territory in the early hours of April 5, the source told LIGA.net.

The source said that at least three strategic Tu-95MS bombers at the Engels-2 airfield may have sustained significant damage in the drone attack.

The source reported that seven Russian occupiers, potentially including bomber pilots, were killed at the airfield.

The military intelligence and ZSU also launched a drone strike on a military airfield in Yeysk, destroying at least two Su-25 attack aircraft and eliminating four occupiers, according to the source.

Additionally, the source reported an attack on another airfield in Kursk but provided no further details.

"The night of April 5 turned out to be one of the darkest for Russian strategic aviation and aviation in general. The consequences of this attack alone will be felt by the occupiers in the long term. But this is not the last such operation, as they say, we haven't even started yet," the source said.

