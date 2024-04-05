Russia used chemical weapons nearly 400 times against Ukrainian troops in March

The Support Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told LIGA.net that 371 cases of the use of UAVs with chemical munitions were recorded last month

Photo: Military Media Center

Russian occupation forces used chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops almost 400 times in March, according to a report shared with LIGA.net by the Support Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past month, 371 cases of the enemy's use of munitions containing hazardous chemicals were recorded, which is 90 more cases than in the previous period," the statement reads.

Russians mainly use UAVs with K-51 and RG-VO drops for this purpose.

In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 1,412 cases of chemical weapons use by the Russian Federation from February 2023 to March 2024.

The military said that such actions by Russia are becoming systematic, and the trend of their use is only increasing.

