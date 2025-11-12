GUR: Recruiters in Russia's Far Eastern regions are sent to the front for failure to fulfill mobilization plan
In Russia, the military command has decided to punish those who do not fulfill recruitment plans in the Far Eastern regions. As was informed by in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, those responsible for recruiting soldiers are sent directly to the combat zone.
"Those responsible for recruiting servicemen – mostly sergeants and officers – are transferred to assault units in case of failure to fulfill the recruitment plans set by Moscow," the report says .
Those recruiters are sent to the front who either simply do not have enough men to mobilize in their districts or have not managed to recruit within the established deadline. For example, in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), seven heads of recruiting offices were sent to the front to join motorized rifle regiments of the 5th, 35th and 29th armies.
The GUR added that the average shortfall in the region's selection points is about 40% of the standards set by Moscow.
- on July 11, the Foreign Intelligence Service reported to LIGA.net that 1,200 new contract soldiers are joining the Russian army every day. In the first half of 2025, Russia recruited 200,000 people to its army.
- On November 10, the GRU said that in Russia's Central Military District the mortality rate due to alcohol, drugs, fights and unsanitary conditions.
