Hamas rejected Trump's offer of a two-month ceasefire and demands an end to the war.

The US President stated that a ceasefire agreement could be reached as early as next week

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Hamas has rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and insists on an agreement that will end the war. This was reported by Associated Press.

Hamas representative Taha al-Nunu stated that the group is "ready to accept any initiative, but one that clearly leads to a complete cessation of the war."

The day before, Trump stated that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the offer before the situation "worsens." The US president also said that the deal could be reached as early as next week.

According to an unnamed Egyptian official, a Hamas delegation is to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo on July 2 to discuss a proposal for a full ceasefire.