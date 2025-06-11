Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war and not threaten Iran – CNN

The US President and the Israeli Prime Minister are increasingly at odds, the TV channel notes.

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/ EPA)

US President Donald Trump has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza and stop talking about attacking Iran, CNN reported , citing a source familiar with the details of the leaders' conversation.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday, June 9.

According to the TV channel's interlocutor, during the conversation, Trump asked Netanyahu to stop leaking information, reporting plans and preparations for an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Trump said his administration is "trying to make a deal so there is no destruction and no death in Iran."

In response, Netanyahu said that Iran was simply trying to buy time and was not serious about negotiations. The Israeli prime minister has repeatedly insisted on a military option to stop Iran's nuclear program.

As the channel notes, Trump and Netanyahu are also increasingly at odds over the war in Gaza, which has been going on for more than 20 months.

Netanyahu has made it clear that his war goals include the complete disarmament and elimination of Hamas, while Trump insists on ending the war.

Officially, the US president reported that the conversation between him and Netanyahu went "very well, very smoothly."