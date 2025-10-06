Head of State Border Guard Service meets with soldiers of Kasyanov's disbanded unit

The SBGSU acknowledged that there was an attack on Moscow, but the unit did not report on the results

Serhiy Deyneko and soldiers of Yuriy Kasyanov's unit (Photo: SBGSU)

Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deineko held a meeting with the servicemen of Yuriy Kasyanov's unit (company of strike unmanned systems of the 10th Mobile Detachment of the SBGSU) amid the scandal surrounding its disbandment. About the event LIGA.net said Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the agency.

According to him, the meeting was attended by 35 servicemen, and another 15 defenders were informed, who later arrived at the scene.

Deyneko informed the military about the reasons for the disbandment of the unit and where they will serve in the future. According to the head of the department, the soldiers will be sent to other combat units of the SBGSU Reconnaissance and Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems, only according to their specialization.

"He [Deineko] emphasized that people are the priority and any speculations about assault aircraft in the Dobropillia sector that are being spread are outright lies. Our task is to effectively beat the enemy, each in his place and in accordance with his training," the statement said.

Earlier, Kasyanov said that all those who disagreed with the disbandment of the unit "are offered places in the infantry in the Dobropillia direction".

"In turn, the servicemen said that there was no pressure on them and they were able to ask all the questions they were interested in, to which they received comprehensive answers from the head of the SBGSU," the agency added.

SBGSU spokesperson Demchenko also responded to Kasyanov's recent publication. The latter denied claims that the unit is ineffective, pointing an example of an attack on Moscow on March 14, 2025.

Demchenko noted that at that time Kasyanov's unit was indeed working and had defined goals, but "again, the military authorities are not talking about the effectiveness of these actions."

According to the spokesperson, the unit itself reported that the launches had been made, but he did not know the results.

Earlier, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service said that Kasyanov's unit was disbanded due to the lack of effectiveness in carrying out its tasks.