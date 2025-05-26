Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: Only 20% of Russia's weapons are state-of-the-art, the rest is old

Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: genshtab.info)

Russia is trying to maximize its arms production, but it is having a hard time. Only 20% of the enemy's equipment is the latest models, said the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Ivashchenko in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, Russia has problems with investments, machine tools and components. There are also difficulties with electronics and specialty chemicals.

"Today, 80% of military equipment is old, with reduced performance. It has been removed from storage, repaired and sent to the front. Only 20% of Russian equipment is the latest systems," Ivashchenko said .

As for the production of ammunition, Russia produces about 3 million 122- and 152-caliber shells per year. The enemy takes another 2.5-3 million shells from North Korea; since the beginning of the full-scale war, the DPRK has provided only 6 million shells.

In addition, Pyongyang has supplied Moscow with 120 units of 170 mm M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems and the same number of M1991 240 mm multiple launch rocket systems.