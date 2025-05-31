Hegset urged US partners in Asia to prepare for a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan

According to the head of the Pentagon, the threat posed by China is real

Pete Hegset (Photo: EPA)

US Defense Secretary Pete Buttigieg has urged US partners in Asia to increase defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product, warning that they need to prepare more quickly for a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Bloomberg reports.

Speaking in Singapore, Hegset acknowledged that many Asian countries are trying to balance economic ties with China and defense ties with the United States.

However, in his opinion, these relationships complicate decision-making in times of tension. The head of the Pentagon made it clear that the Trump administration will apply the NATO model to the region, namely, it will require countries to spend more on their defense, journalists write.

"NATO members commit to spending 5% of their GDP on defense – even Germany. So it makes no sense for European countries to do this while key allies in Asia are spending less on defense in the face of an even more serious threat, not to mention North Korea," said Hegset.

Journalists note that the speech, in which he first detailed the administration of US President Donald Trump's approach to defense in Asia, is consistent with a broad effort by members of his team to shift the focus from European defense to Asia. And in particular, to China, which, according to US officials, has long been the main threat to Washington.

The Pentagon chief also tried to reassure Chinese officials, who reject accusations of plans to attack Taiwan. Hegseth has twice stated that the United States does not seek war with China.

He said that allies' economic dependence on China would complicate US decision-making, saying that "nobody knows what China will ultimately do, but it is preparing, and so we must be prepared too."

"The threat posed by China is real," the Pentagon chief said.

On March 10, China said it wanted "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan and was ready to make every effort to achieve this.

On March 17, China held military exercises near Taiwan and called them "punishment for separatism."