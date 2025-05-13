After the First World War, in 1920, as a result of the Treaty of Trianon, Hungary lost 72% of its territory, which it still cannot accept, explains historian Kutsov

Budapest (Photo: EPA-EFE/Peter Lakatos HUNGARY OUT)

Hungarian society and authorities have the trauma of Trianon, the loss of 72% of the territory and 36% of the population after World War I, and therefore still encroach on Transcarpathia. This was stated in a commentary to the article LIGA.net by Kostyantyn Kutsov, PhD in History.

The Magyarization of Transcarpathia, which was ruled by Hungarians and where they lived alongside Rusyns (Ukrainians) for more than 10 centuries, lasted for centuries and intensified in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, until the end of World War I, explains historian Kutsov.

After the First World War, Hungary tried to keep Zakarpattia for itself, but in 1920, as a result of the Trianon Peace Treaty, the region became part of Czechoslovakia.

"The Hungarians suffered the so-called Trianon trauma – they lost 72% of their territories and 36% of their population. The return of the territories is still a fixed idea of Hungarian politicians," Kutsov said .