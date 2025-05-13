Hungarians claim Transcarpathia because of Trianon's injury – historian Kutsov
Hungarian society and authorities have the trauma of Trianon, the loss of 72% of the territory and 36% of the population after World War I, and therefore still encroach on Transcarpathia. This was stated in a commentary to the article LIGA.net by Kostyantyn Kutsov, PhD in History.
The Magyarization of Transcarpathia, which was ruled by Hungarians and where they lived alongside Rusyns (Ukrainians) for more than 10 centuries, lasted for centuries and intensified in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, until the end of World War I, explains historian Kutsov.
After the First World War, Hungary tried to keep Zakarpattia for itself, but in 1920, as a result of the Trianon Peace Treaty, the region became part of Czechoslovakia.
"The Hungarians suffered the so-called Trianon trauma – they lost 72% of their territories and 36% of their population. The return of the territories is still a fixed idea of Hungarian politicians," Kutsov said .
- on May 9, for the first time in its history, the SBU exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that spied in Transcarpathia to the detriment of Ukraine's national security.
- Budapest has not received official information from Kyiv on the exposure of Hungarian military intelligence agents, hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on May 9, calling Kyiv's actions "anti-Hungarian propaganda.".
- Hungary expelled two diplomats who worked at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest, Szijjarto said on May 9. Kyiv reciprocates by expelling two Hungarian diplomats.