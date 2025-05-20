Hungary announces the exposure of two more alleged "Ukrainian spies"

It is alleged that the goal of the "spies" is to discredit Hungary on the world stage and change its policy towards Ukraine.

Mate Kocis (Photo: x.com/zoltanspox)

Hungary has announced the exposure of two more alleged "spies" from Ukraine. This was reported on the social network by representative of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs, citing a statement by the leader of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party faction Mate Kocsis.

The so-called spies are Roland Tseber and Istvan Hollo. The former, according to Kovacs, is allegedly an unofficial employee of Ukrainian intelligence and has established ties with opposition figures in Hungary. The second is a subject of a criminal investigation for espionage.

"Cséber organized meetings with political and military figures to influence Hungary's position on the Ukrainian conflict. His growing influence led to a travel ban in 2024. Gollo, a full-blooded Ukrainian, sought military and energy information related to Ukraine's military needs," he said .

According to Kocsis, such activities allegedly correspond to a classic influence operation aimed at discrediting Hungary internationally and putting pressure on the government to change its policy towards Ukraine.

"Transparency laws should prevent foreign disinformation from entering the Hungarian public space," Kovacs quoted Kocsis as saying .