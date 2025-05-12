SBU General on the spy scandal with Hungary: The operation was rather agreed with Orban

Viktor Yahun did not rule out that there were agreements between Orban and Putin

Viktor Yahun (Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

The activities of Hungary's military intelligence network in Zakarpattia region were probably coordinated with the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said former Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Major General Viktor Yahun. He expressed this opinion in a commentary to LIGA.net for text on spy activity in Transcarpathia.

"Until 1996, the majority of officers from the countries of the former Warsaw Pact, including Hungarian officers, studied at the Moscow Academy of the USSR General Staff, and then in Russia. At the time of their training, they were actually formalized as ready-made employees of the Russian military intelligence," Jahun said .

He stated that this was one of the reasons why, when joining NATO, all Warsaw Pact states were required to cleanse the ranks of their special services of people who had studied or served in the Soviet era.

See also Is Hungary Preparing for War? What is behind the spying activity in Transcarpathia

However, in Hungary, some of these officers now hold senior positions in the intelligence and security services. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that they could have shared intelligence with their "classmates from Russia.".

"This is a wake-up call that we have repeatedly warned our NATO partners about – not all information can be transmitted and not all information can be shared," emphasized the former deputy head of the SBU.

He did not rule out the possibility that the Hungarians could have passed information to the Russians without the approval of the leadership in Budapest. But, according to Jagun, there is also the possibility of secret agreements between Orban and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .

"For an operation of this level, the top leadership of the state gives the authorization. So it was rather agreed with Orban," he said.