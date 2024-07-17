Hungary can block Ukraine-related decisions even without EU Council vote – MEP

63 MEPs want to start the process of stripping Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council, but achieving unanimity in this process will be difficult

Viktor Orban (Photo: ERA)

A group of 63 Members of the European Parliament has called for suspending Hungary's voting rights in the EU Council due to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's abuses during Budapest's EU presidency.

However, even if this is implemented, Hungarian parliamentarians will still be able to block decisions regarding Ukraine, stated Riho Terras, one of the letter's signatories, in a comment to LIGA.net.

He noted that the procedure for suspending voting rights is outlined in Article 7 of the EU Treaty. It can be initiated with 4/5 of the votes in the EU Council and 2/3 of the votes in the European Parliament. Actual suspension requires unanimity in the EU Council from all other member countries, except Hungary.

"Such unanimity may be difficult to achieve if Hungary has allies, such as Slovakia, who may not support the decision. But the process itself is a strong signal to Orban that unsanctioned adventures are unacceptable," says Terras.

However, he said that even if such a decision were made, it would only affect Hungary's voting rights in the EU Council. It would not affect the voting of Hungarian MEPs, who have enough weight to effectively block decisions on Ukraine.

In a joint letter from 63 MPs to EU leadership, it was stated that Orban "caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency."

The MEPs pointed out that he made several diplomatic visits, particularly to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which he "intentionally misrepresented his empowerments"

The parliamentarians stated the need for a reaction, "since practice has shown that mere verbal condemnations of this situation have no effect."

