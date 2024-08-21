HUR attacks Savasleyka air base: Three Russian planes destroyed, five damaged – source

The military intelligence operation took place on August 16

MiG-31K with a Kinzhal missile (Photo by the Russian Defense Ministry)

On August 16, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) attacked the Russian Savasleyka air base – three Russian planes were destroyed and five were damaged, according to a LIGA.net source in military intelligence.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The source stated that on August 16, the HUR struck the Savavleyevo airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast with kamikaze drones.

As a result of the attack, one MiG-31K or MiG-31I and two Il-76 were destroyed. Five aircraft – possibly MiG-31K/I – were damaged.

The source also reported that during the previous strike on the Savasleyka air base on August 13, a fuel and lubricant depot was hit and a MiG-31K/I aircraft was damaged.

Space intelligence data indicate that the airfield had 11 MiG-31K/I aircraft, one Il-76 aircraft, and five Mi-8 and Mi-23 helicopters during the August 13 attack.

See also: Ukrainian forces hit enemy S-300 complex in Russia's Rostov Oblast