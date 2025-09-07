HUR leaflets appeared in Moscow, people can expect a "special greeting" – source
Illustrative photo: HUR

On the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), "congratulatory" leaflets appeared in the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow, the interlocutor in military intelligence said LIGA.net.

"At the same time, greeting cards appeared in public places in different districts of Moscow-on fences, in parks, public transportation stops, on poles, and simply on the walls of entrances. They feature the HUR logo and a reminder to all Muscovites that "responsibility is inevitable," he said, and provided the relevant photos.

According to the interlocutor, after all the crimes that Russians have committed in Ukraine, "it is naive to hope that they will escape deserved punishment both today and forever."

"Residents of the capital of the so-called Russia can obviously expect special congratulations from the Ukrainian military intelligence in the near future," the interlocutor added, without giving any other details.

