Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed Russian helicopters and a ship in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About said GUR press service and published a video of the strikes.

The operation was carried out by the fighters of the "Phantoms" special forces unit. They attacked the Russian invaders' airbase in Hvardiyske, near Simferopol, with drones, successfully downing two enemy Mi-8 helicopters.

The estimated cost of the disabled helicopters is between $20 million and $30 million.

A tugboat, presumably BUK-2190, was also hit in the Sevastopol bay. During the air attack against the invaders on the peninsula, Ukrainian intelligence officers sent a warhead to the vessel.

On August 4, the SBU reported that intelligence drones hit five Russian fighter jets at the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying one plane completely.

On August 8, it became known that in Crimea combat drones The GUR destroyed one of the most valuable radars of the Russian army – 98L6 Yenisei.

August 31 GUR reported the defeat of a number of Russian radars in Crimea.