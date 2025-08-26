Special Operations Forces disable Russian logistics facilities in occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state complained about a drone attack on Crimea on the morning of August 26

An unmanned aerial vehicle (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Defense forces continue to destroy the logistics of Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by command of the Special Operations Forces.

The SSO fighters conducted special operations in Crimea, which resulted in the disruption of logistics facilities. They ensured the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian army.

On the morning of Tuesday, August 26, explosions were heard in Crimea. The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state reported a drone attack. The ministry claims eight allegedly downed UAVs between 07:00 and 07:30.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote that the railway infrastructure in the town of Dzhankoy and the Urozhayna station in the village of Chervonogvardeiskoye were under attack by drones. According to preliminary information, the second facility was hit by a substation.

The resource also published a photo of the railroad tracks in Chervonohvardiyske, over which thick black smoke rises.

On the night of August 21, the SFO struck Russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants in the city of Dzhankoy.