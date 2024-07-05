HUR reveals consequences of attack on Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant in Russia

Andrew Yusov noted that this is the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in Russia

Andriy Yusov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

On the night of July 1, drones from the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) attacked the Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, resulting in its disablement. Full restoration of the plant's operations in the coming months will be problematic, according to HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov during a TV marathon.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"This is one of the key enterprises for the Russian military-industrial complex, with military productions – manufacturers of vehicles, armored vehicles, and all who use metal – as its main customers," Yusov stated.

According to him, this is the only full-cycle metallurgical enterprise in Russia, and it has been shut down.

"For the coming months, resuming full-scale operations there will be problematic. This means complications and disruption in fulfilling defense orders and, consequently, supply chains," the HUR representative noted.

REFERENCE The electrometallurgical plant is of exceptional importance for the Russian military-industrial complex. The facility produced high-quality steel, including alloyed special steels (SBQ) for the automotive industry and mechanical engineering, using blast furnace-free MIDREX direct iron reduction technology and electric arc melting. The plant's products are used by such Russian military-industrial complex enterprises as GAZ, UAZ, KAMAZ, factories of the EPK and SKF bearing companies group, and Avtonormal. The electrometallurgical plant is of exceptional importance for the Russian military-industrial complex. The facility produced high-quality steel, including alloyed special steels (SBQ) for the automotive industry and mechanical engineering, using blast furnace-free MIDREX direct iron reduction technology and electric arc melting. The plant's products are used by such Russian military-industrial complex enterprises as GAZ, UAZ, KAMAZ, factories of the EPK and SKF bearing companies group, and Avtonormal.

Read also: Ukraine's drone strikes Tambov Gunpowder Plant in Russia – source