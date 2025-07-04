"I don't scare anyone. I analyze intelligence". Magyar warns that Russia will launch 1000 "Shahed" per day
An analysis of intelligence data shows that Russia can use more than 1,000 "Shaheds" per day to strike Ukraine. This was reported by Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (Magyar).
"Under the pressure of the enemy's increasing massive use of cheap but accessible "Shahed", all the options for improving which we cannot quickly foresee. There will be 1000 units per day or more. I am not scaring anyone. Intelligence analysis," Magyar wrote.
He added that he would not comment on measures to counter the "Shahed".
According to the SSF commander, everything that was appropriate to announce has already been covered by official sources.
- On June 7, 2025, Ihnat reported that Russia is already using up to 500 drones per night against Ukraine and increasing UAV production.
- On June 9, the GUR reported that Russia is increasing production of "Shaheds" and imitation drones, planning to produce 68,000 units this year. In 2024, the occupiers will produce three times less than they plan to this year.