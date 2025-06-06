IAEA: A series of explosions and shooting were heard near the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Director General Grossi reported that the monitoring team recorded a series of gunshots and explosions near the facility.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: Energoatom/Facebook)

The International Atomic Energy Agency has announced a series of explosions at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This is the fourth since the beginning of 2025, the IAEA press service reported .

A monitoring team working directly at the station reported hearing at least five explosions on June 5 between 11:30 and 1:45 p.m., each preceded by gunfire. Additional gunfire was heard around 2:00 p.m.

Western NPP told the IAEA team that all incidents involved "neutralizing drones" near the training center premises. There were no reports of any damage to the center.

"Drone flights near nuclear facilities pose a serious threat to their physical security. Such incidents are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately," stressed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to the IAEA, this is the fourth time since the beginning of 2025 that the ZNPP training center has been the target of attacks.

On April 25, 2025, a drone was shot down and crashed near the Zapadnaya NPP training center , just over three months after another reported drone attack on the center.