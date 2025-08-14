IAEA reports difficulties with water supply to ZNPP reactors

At the same time, the IAEA noted that the smoke near the plant on August 12 did not affect nuclear safety

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: EPA)

On August 12, experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded difficulties in ensuring reliable water supply to six reactors in the temporarily occupied Russian Federation Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. About said head of the IAEA Raphael Grossi.

Over the past two weeks, IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhya NPP continued to monitor the operation of cooling systems. All six reactors at the plant have been in a cold shutdown since spring 2024.

In this state, it does not generate electricity, but cooling is still needed for safety systems, core and spent fuel pools, the Agency explained.

"The team noted the growing difficulties in ensuring a reliable supply of cooling water for the six reactors and their safety systems in the cold shutdown state, especially in the current hot weather conditions when evaporation rates are high," the IAEA said,

The Agency noted that on August 12, the IAEA mission detected smoke in the administrative building where its office is located after reports of a fire near the cooling towers. According to experts, the smoke near the power units did not affect nuclear safety and did not lead to an increase in radiation levels.

During the inspection, the team discovered burnt trees near the cooling towers.

The IAEA also reported a shelling that took place about 1.2 km from the border of the plant's industrial site.