If Kyiv makes concessions, Russia will block Lithuania's border with tanks and markers – Foreign Minister

Kestutis Budrys (Photo: x.com/BudrysKestutis)

Lithuania believes that if Ukraine makes territorial concessions to Russia, the Kremlin may come with markers and tanks and start carving up Lithuania's borders in the future. This statement was made by the country's Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, transmits Delfi.

"If we allow the borders to be redrawn in any form, even the smallest, and they come to us with a felt-tip pen and a map, and then with tanks to redraw the borders. We cannot allow any de jure or de facto legitimization of the occupied territories. These principles are very important," he said.

In order to prevent such a threat to Lithuania, it is necessary to use all available levers in negotiations for a just peace in Ukraine, Budris said. Europe has three such levers:

→ frozen Russian assets, which should be transferred to Ukraine now to show that the allies are able to finance Kyiv's defense efforts in the next two to three years;

→ Ukraine's membership in the EU, which no one can hinder;

→ establishment of a Special Tribunal.

"Some people imagine that an amnesty for war crimes, for the crime of aggression, for abductions of children, violence and murder of civilians is possible. Therefore, Europe's position here should also be very clear: we will not allow this," the Lithuanian minister emphasized.