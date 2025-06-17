"I'm waiting." Trump answered why he is not imposing new sanctions against Russia

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The United States is not imposing sanctions against Russia because it is allegedly waiting for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. US President Donald Trump stated this during a conversation with journalists at the G7 summit, "Suspilne" reports .

"I'm waiting to see if the deal gets signed," Trump said.

When asked by a journalist whether the US supported Europe's call for new sanctions, Trump replied that "Europe is talking about it, but they haven't done anything yet. We'll see if they do it."

When asked why the US was not imposing sanctions on its own now, he said he was waiting "to see if a deal is made."

He also added that sanctions are costing the United States dearly.

"And don't forget, sanctions cost us a lot of money. When I impose sanctions on a country, it costs the United States a lot of money, huge amounts of money. It's not easy to sign a document. It's billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It's not a one-way street," Trump said.