Sibiga appeals to allies after the attack: Impose sanctions against Russia now

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Allies should impose sanctions on Russia right now. This was stated by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

after another attack

He reminded that Russia attacked Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and other regions during the night of June 11. As a result, three civilians were killed and more than 50 people were wounded, including eight children.

Foreign Minister says Russia is making a mockery of peace efforts and shows complete disregard for everyone in the world who has called for an end to the killing and war.

"Impose sanctions on Russia now. Moscow has already made it clear that it rejects peace," Sibiga emphasized .