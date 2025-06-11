Sibiga appeals to allies after the attack: Impose sanctions against Russia now
Allies should impose sanctions on Russia right now. This was stated by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.
after another attack
He reminded that Russia attacked Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and other regions during the night of June 11. As a result, three civilians were killed and more than 50 people were wounded, including eight children.
Foreign Minister says Russia is making a mockery of peace efforts and shows complete disregard for everyone in the world who has called for an end to the killing and war.
"Impose sanctions on Russia now. Moscow has already made it clear that it rejects peace," Sibiga emphasized .
- on June 3, Kellogg said that a new package of US sanctions against Russia is ready for approval. The Congress and the White House are ready for approval.
- On the night of June 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 85 drones. This is several times less than in the last few days.
- The enemy massively attacked two districts of Kharkiv. As a result, three people were killed and 65 injured.
- The occupiers also attacked dachas and boats in Odesa region, without any casualties.