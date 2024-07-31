Immediate delivery of air defenses and equipment to Ukraine is critical, says Borrell

Josep Borrell said that Ukrainians are facing attacks with "admirable resilience", but they need help

Josep Borrell (Photo by LUONG THAI LINH / EPA)

It is critically important to immediately provide Ukraine with more air defense systems and military equipment, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X following the massive overnight Russian attack.

"Kyiv was the target of yet another massive wave of Russian attacks last night. These relentless incursions to destroy life & key infrastructure are met with admirable resilience," he wrote.

Borrell noted that the Ukrainians need help.

The official wrote it is critically important to immediately provide Ukraine with more air defense systems and military equipment.

