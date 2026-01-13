In 2025, the Defense Forces reduced their own losses by 13% – Syrskyi

Over the past year, Russia has lost more than 418,000 soldiers in killed and wounded, with the emphasis on

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine)

In 2025, the Defense Forces managed to reduce their own personnel losses by 13%. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"This year has proved that we are able to systematically deplete the enemy and significantly reduce its potential. The defense forces did not allow the aggressor to implement its plans, preserved strategic positions and prepared the basis for further actions," he said.

According to Syrsky, over the past year, Russians have been trying to seize the rest of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, the right bank of Kherson region and reach Odesa to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.

However, the Armed Forces did not allow critical breakthroughs of the enemy, disrupted its plans and repeatedly forced to postpone the timing of planned operations, the chief emphasized. Over the year, Russia's army was reduced by more than 418,000 wounded and killed.

Syrsky noted that due to the effective combat work of the Defense Forces, the occupiers have not been able to build up the group for a long time, as they lose more manpower every month than Russia mobilizes.