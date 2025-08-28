In a few days, the SBU destroyed 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare, and radar systems

The systems interfered with the effective operation of Ukrainian long-range drones

BUK-M3 anti-aircraft missile system (Photo: Russian propaganda resource)

Over four days, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare (EW), and radar systems. This was reported by...reports SBU press service.

The operations were carried out by special forces from the "A" Special Operations Center of the SBU.

Was destroyed:

← four TOR-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems

← three Pantsir anti-aircraft missile-gun systems

← two S-300 missile systems

← one Buk-M3 SAM system

← 50N6 "S-350" radar

← "Kasta-2E2" radar system

← Radar "Podlot"

← Electronic Warfare System "Zhytyl"

← "Nebo-SVU" Radar System

← 55Ж6М "Neb-M" radar system

"The destruction of these systems deprives the enemy of the ability to detect targets in a timely manner and counter our long-range drones. And without effective air defense and electronic warfare capabilities, the occupiers will face new, spectacular strikes deep in their rear," the service noted.

According to the SBU, the total value of the destroyed equipment on the domestic Russian market exceeds $250 million, and for export it is 2.5 times more expensive.