In Ivano-Frankivsk, a family staged the disappearance of a soldier for a million

Two brothers and their mother were involved in the fraudulent scheme, according to law enforcement

The defendants in the case (Photo: State Bureau of Investigations)

State Bureau of Investigations reported / announced / notifieda family from Ivano-Frankivsk staged the disappearance of one of their family members, who was serving in the military in the Luhansk region, and illegally received almost 1 million hryvnias in state benefits.

According to the investigation, at the end of August 2023, the serviceman deserted his post in Luhansk region, and immediately informed his mother and brother about it.

While the man was hiding, his relatives misled the unit command and submitted documents to apply for compensation as the family of a missing person.

From October 2023 to November 2024, the family illegally received nearly 1 million hryvnias in state benefits, according to law enforcement.

In addition, the brother of the allegedly missing soldier, who was himself in military service, took advantage of the situation to be discharged from service. He filed an application about the disappearance of his relative at the front, on the basis of which he independently terminated his military service.

Law enforcement officers uncovered a criminal scheme and conducted searches in Ivano-Frankivsk, where they found a serviceman who was presumed missing.

Three defendants in the case have been notified of suspicion of fraud committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

In addition, one of the brothers was notified of suspicion of desertion, and the other – of evading military service by deception during martial law.

Currently, the State Bureau of Investigations has completed the investigation and submitted the indictment to the court.

"As a result of the investigation, both brothers returned to service, and the damages to the state have been compensated," the State Bureau of Investigations said.

The accused face up to 12 years in prison.