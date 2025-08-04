In July, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck an average of 756 enemy targets per day

The ratio of Ukraine's costs to Russia's losses was 1 to 100

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi (Photo: Madyar's Birds)

In July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck an average of 756 enemy targets per day, 166 of which were Russian military personnel. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Robert "Magyar" Brovdy.

In total, in July, the group struck 23,433 targets, which is more than 3,800 more than last month. 5,887 targets were destroyed.

Most often, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian shelters. In this category, 7354 targets were hit, of which 271 were completely destroyed.

In second place in terms of the number of casualties is the personnel of the occupation army. The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) hit 5134 Russian soldiers, of whom 3018 were killed and 2116 were wounded.

In third place are bunkers and defensive structures, where the ratio of damage/destruction is 4498 to 27.

Also among the targets were tanks (68 damaged, 18 destroyed), armored vehicles (95/25), warehouses (327/190), etc.

Screenshot of the SBS video

As Brovdi noted, the ratio of Ukraine's spending to Russia's losses was $1 to $100.

The ratio of irretrievable losses of SBS personnel to enemy losses was 1:604.

The average cost of destroying a Russian soldier is $911, the commander of the group stated.