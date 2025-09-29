In Lithuania, prosecutors demand four years in prison for Ukrainian for arson of IKEA

IKEA (Illustrative photo: depositphotos.com)

Prosecutors have requested a four-year prison sentence for Ukrainian Danylo Bardadym for the arson attack on the IKEA shopping center in Vilnius on May 9, 2024. This was announced by prosecutor Thomas Uldukis, reports LRT.

According to the prosecutor, he demanded a harsher punishment than the one provided for in each of the four articles of the indictment.

"However, since the case was considered quickly enough and the court was able to conduct a shortened examination of the evidence, the law provides for a one-third reduction in the sentence," Uldukis said.

He noted that after the verdict, the defendant will have to serve his sentence in Lithuania, but this may depend on many factors.

The Ukrainian is accused of committing a terrorist act, illegal possession of explosives, terrorist training and traveling for terrorist purposes.

He was a minor at the time of the crime, so the maximum sentence he faces is 10 years in prison. The sentence is expected later this year.