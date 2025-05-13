In Mexico, a mayoral candidate was shot dead live during a campaign event

The attack took place at a public event while it was being broadcast live on Facebook.

Yesenia Lara Gutierrez (Photo: facebook.com/yesenia.gutiérrez)

In the Mexican state of Veracruz, a candidate for mayor of the city of Tequistepec, Yessenia Lara Gutierrez, was killed in an armed attack during an election campaign, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 11 during a public event broadcast live on Facebook. The video shows Morena, a politician from the ruling party, interacting with residents when about 20 shots are suddenly heard.

According to the Veracruz State Attorney General's Office, four people were killed in the shooting, including Gutierrez herself. Three other people were injured.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the attack during her morning press conference on Monday, May 12, and said she had no information yet about a motive.

Attacks on political candidates are common during election campaigns in Mexico, CNN noted.

